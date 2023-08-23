TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler continues to be one of the top 10 fastest-growing universities in the country, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education Almanac.

The faculty at UT Tyler shared that it is not just growth in quantity, but in quality. They said this ranking really tells them that their hard work is paying off.

UT Tyler continues to expand and attract students from East Texas and beyond.

“For the third year in a row in the top ten fastest growing public, doctoral universities in the nation,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

On Monday, Lillian Moreyra started her first year of college.

“A little scary at first because obviously you’re a college freshman and it’s just now I feel like I have gotten into the grove of it, but now it’s just trying to get into a routine and having to do all of that,” said Moreyra, a freshman student at UT Tyler.

She will be studying nursing, following in her family’s footsteps.

“A lot of people in my family are nurses,” said Moreyra.

Nursing is just one of the programs that continues to develop at UT Tyler.

“On campus, including our building for the nursing that is ongoing. We are working downtown for the growth of our school of medicine,” said Dr. Mirmiran.

UT Tyler’s nursing school is flourishing.

“The third largest nursing program in the state of Texas. But is also highly ranked both within the state of Texas and nationally,” said Dr. Mirmiran.

The university is also working on expanding socially and recreationally, aiming for every student to feel a sense of belonging.