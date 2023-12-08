TYLER, Texas (KETK) — University of Texas at Tyler students have met a new turning point, students are walking across the stage to new careers and jobs.

“It’s been amazing learning and growing,” said Martha Solis, UT Tyler BSN graduate.

UT Tyler held its 2023 School of Nursing Commencement ceremony, on campus at the Cowan Center on Friday morning, marking the end of studies for more than 150 bachelor, master and doctoral students.

“Extremely special, this is where they step across from student to actually being in the career field,” said Dr. Glenn Barnes, UT Tyler School of Nursing Associate Professor.

They’re encouraging these graduates to go out and save lives. “There’s still a nursing shortage and we need every nurse that we can get,” said Barnes.

According to Texas A&M International University, 13.6% of demands for full-time nursing jobs will be unmet this year, and East Texas is one area that needs more nurses. “We are producing good, qualified nurses to help alleviate that shortage,” said Barnes.

Solis hopes to fill some of those gaps. She was able to find passion in her work at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview. “It’s what keeps me going, and just being able to connect with them,” said Solis.

Dr. Barnes said these graduates are ready to enter the health industry. “They started off their nursing career during a worldwide pandemic, they’re ready,” said Barnes.

For nurse Solis, she plans to help people with their mental health.

“It’s tough but it’s possible, there’s nothing you can’t do,” said Solis.