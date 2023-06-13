TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler is offering free dementia and brain-related screenings to the East Texas community.

The screenings will be conducted at 3531 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler. To make an appointment or get more information, you can call 903-630-7479 or email MARC@UTTyler.edu. Expect an appointment to last anywhere from five to eight hours, as the length of interviews and testing vary from patient to patient.

All participants, whether they are in for testing or research purposes, will get a free gift card.

“The goal is to reach as many older adults in this community as possible, as many in our target

audience do not have the resources to get the help and answers they need,” said Dr. Michael

Barnett, UT Tyler assistant professor of psychology and MARC director. “Our work aids in

understanding more about the aging process and finding ways to combat or identify different forms of dementia earlier and more efficiently.”

The screenings are offered through the UT Tyler Memory Assessment and Research Center, which provides neuropsychological screenings and evaluation services to older adults with suspected or existing cognitive impairment.