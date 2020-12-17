UPDATE: ‘Emergency situation’ at UT Tyler is all clear

UPDATE: (11:13 P.M.) The emergency situation has been cleared.

The Health & Kinesiology Department at the University of Texas at Tyler tweeted that an “All Clear” was given and that it is safe to return to campus.

🟢 “All Clear” given, the emergency situation has passed. It is safe to return to campus. — H&K Department at UT Tyler (@UTTyler_HKDept) December 17, 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- UT Tyler emergency personnel are currently responding to an “emergency situation.”

Tyler police received reports of noise and possible gunshots at 3400 Varsity Drive around 10:07 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to an alert from UT Tyler Emergency Management, people should avoid the campus for their own safety and to avoid interrupting the emergency response.

Officials also said to stay indoors until further notice.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest updates.