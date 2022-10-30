TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to UT Tyler’s October registered voter poll, 49 percent of registered voters polled disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to decide abortion policy.

The poll specifically reported that 39 percent of registered voters polled “Strongly Disapprove,” 10 percent “Somewhat Disapprove,” 14 percent “Somewhat Approve” and 29 percent “Strongly Approve” of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to the poll, 56 percent of registered voters polled believe that for Texas “things are headed off on the wrong track,” compared to 41 percent who “think that things are headed in the right direction.”

49 percent of registered voters polled have an unfavorable impression of former President Donald Trump. According to the poll, 40 percent have a “Very unfavorable” impression and 9 percent have a “Somewhat unfavorable” impression of former President Trump. Additionally 17 percent had a “Somewhat favorable” impression and 29 percent had a “Very favorable” impression of former President Trump.

It’s reported in the poll that 47 percent of registered voters polled have an unfavorable impression of Senator Ted Cruz. 36 percent of registered voters polled have a “Very unfavorable” impression and 11 percent have a “Somewhat unfavorable” impression of Senator Ted Cruz.

The poll also reported that 64 percent of registered voters polled are concerned about gun violence in their community. Specifically 34 percent are “very concerned,” 30 percent are “somewhat concerned,” 20 percent are “not very concerned,” and 13 percent are “not concerned at all” about gun violence in their community.