TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler’s latest poll shows a stark divide between Texans when it comes to the governor’s handling of the Texas-Mexico border.

When asked if they approve or disapprove of how Gov. Greg Abbott is handling immigration at the Texas-Mexico border, 47% of respondents said they approve and another 47% said they disapprove. 6% answered that they neither approve nor disapprove.

Biden’s border policies seem less polarizing than Abbott’s, with only 27% of respondents saying they approve of how Biden is handling the border, and 65% saying they disapprove.

52% of Texans said that a wall along the Texas-Mexico border is necessary for a safe border, and 36% said it is not.

Border policies remain among the top three concerns among Texans, according to UT Tyler Professor of Public Administration, Dr. Ken Wink.

“Border security, gun control and inflation remain top concerns among registered voters in the

state. However, the ranking of which policy was most important to Texans changed in May,” Wink said.

Taken just days after the May 6 Allen shooting, the poll also showed an increased concern about gun violence among registered voters in the Lone Star State.

Seven out of 10 Texans polled expressed heightened concern about gun violence, with 69% stating that they were “very concerned.” This is a few points higher than previous UT Tyler polls.

Texas voters also showed support for increasing the age a person can purchase a semi-automatic assault-style rifle to 21 years old, with 77% saying they favored the age increase.

10% of respondents said inflation was the most important issue facing Texans. 30% selected securing the border as the top issue, and 17% picked gun control for the top spot.

This poll was taken online or over the phone on May 10 and May 21, using a statewide random sample of 1,413 registered voters.

See below for the full UT Tyler poll: