TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, UT Tyler said that Dr. Barbara Chapman, assistant professor at UT Tyler’s School of Nursing, was unanimously elected to join the Board of Directors Texas Nurse Practitioners.

“As a member of the Board of Directors, Dr. Chapman’s dedication will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing health care access and patient well-being in our state,” said Dr. Barbara Haas, Dean of the UT Tyler School of Nursing. “Her ongoing work exemplifies our commitment to communities across Texas and the high standards of excellence we strive for here at the UT Tyler School of Nursing.”

According to a press release from the university, as a member of the Board of Directors, Chapman will advocate for the empowerment of nurses and increased primary and mental health care access in rural and underserved communities.

“I am very honored to have been selected and hope to work alongside my colleagues in this role to improve the future of our Texas Nurse Practitioner community,” said Chapman.