TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At the UT Tyler commencement ceremony on Friday students were congratulated on their accomplishments and encouraged to stay in contact with their faculty and fellow students.

Associate Professor Richard Helfers PhD said that these relationships are vital for the development of their future careers.

Stressing that the networks they build today will help them to reach their goals tomorrow.

“We are proud of you… you should be proud of your accomplishment,” Helfers said

Professor Helfers told students to learn to look for a mentor, someone to show them the ropes in their career fields and to not try to go it alone.