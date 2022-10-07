TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler has received $100,000 as a gift from the estate of Elizabeth ‘Bitsy’ Wright, a UT Tyler alum who passed in June 2022.

“We are grateful for this gift that will continue to benefit students for many years,” said UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun, MD, FACP.

Wright was a member of the UT Tyler Alumni Council and the College of Arts and Sciences Development Council. Her gift will create a scholarship for students in the university’s sociology and psychology programs.

“The great work of sociologists, psychologists and social workers is of vital importance to society, and the foresight of Elizabeth ‘Bitsy’ Wright will help support those endeavors,” said Calhoun.

Wright had received a degree in sociology at UT Tyler and attended the Dallas Institute of Art for two years. She combined her art and sociology degree to help uplift children going through difficult situations.

The Wright gift was made through the university’s planned giving program, which facilitates a

donor’s intention to contribute to an organization, beyond their lifetime, as part of their financial or estate plans.

“Ms. Wright will be fondly remembered for all the lives that she touched, and UT Tyler is very

fortunate to have been a part of that legacy,” said Archie Tucker, PhD, senior vice president

for university advancement.