TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler announced a $150,000 gift from Dr. Lance Hibbeler to the College of Engineering that will provide enhancements to the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

“We are grateful for this tremendous gift that will impact our mechanical engineering students for many years to come. This is (an) even more special gift because it comes from one of our very own, and I’m especially thankful to see our alumni support the university and their colleges.” UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP

Photo Courtesy of UT Tyler.

Photo Courtesy of UT Tyler.

Hibbeler graduated summa cum laude from UT Tyler in 2006, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He is currently employed as an engineer at Intel Corp., outside of Portland, Oregon.

At Intel, Hibbeler uses computational process modeling to help design, develop and debug the chip-making process, and he has gone on to receive substantial recognition at the departmental /divisional and business-unit levels for his work.

Hibbeler credits UT Tyler for his success, noting that the university gave him a solid educational

foundation to excel.

“I was able to get admitted to and graduate from one of the top engineering schools in the world for my graduate studies, and then find employment at a tech company all with the educational foundation I received at UT Tyler,” said Hibbeler. “I hope that the funds will be used to make the lab better and cause future students to share my love of the subject matter. The entire human race comes out ahead when we have more passionate engineers working to solve the world’s problems.”

In addition to his UT Tyler bachelor’s degree, Hibbeler holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in theoretical and applied mechanics, and a doctorate in mechanical engineering, all from the University of Illinois. He has served as a speaker at the UT Tyler Career Success Conference.