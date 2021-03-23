UT Tyler receives $20,000 from Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation to support students

TYLER, Texas – The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation donated $20,000 to the University of Texas at Tyler to support student veterans.

The foundation and the Eagles Bluff Country Club Dew Boys golf group presented this award to the Richard and Madeline Lewis Scholarship.

Both groups have continuously supported the scholarship for the past seven years.

The organizations have given a total of $137,000 to the scholarship and $165,000 to support veteran students at the local university overall.

“Our military-affiliated student community is stronger because of the support of the

Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation,” said Coby Dillard, MA-HSC, CMCC, UT Tyler

Military and Veterans Affairs director. “Their efforts in establishing and continuing this

scholarship program have made a difference for countless students who needed a

final push financially to get them through to graduation.”

Manuel Uribe, UT Tyler senior, said receiving the scholarship gives him reassurance.

“I have VA education benefits, but nonetheless, attending college can become very

costly and finances can be extremely stressful. The generosity of this scholarship

gave me additional relief over my finances and allowed me to focus more on both my

academics and the UT Tyler Student Veterans Association,” he said.

The late Richard and Madeline Lewis supported veterans in East Texas. Richard was an Air Force veteran and Eagle’s Bluff Country Club member.

“The goal of the Dew Boys in starting this scholarship fund was to assist worthy

veterans along their journey toward a degree and then a productive life for

themselves and the community,” said Major General Paul Landers (USAF ret.).

The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation draws attention to and empowers wounded members of the military. They also help people assimilate into society after they return from serving.