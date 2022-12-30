TYLER, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that the University of Texas At Tyler has been awarded a $262,537 federal grant for additional mental health resources.

According to a press release, the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program created by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which President Biden signed into law on June 25.

The legislation is said to address concerns about mental health services in the wake of recent mass shootings.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” Cornyn said. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools.”