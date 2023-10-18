TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler was awarded nearly $300,000 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s agriculture and food research initiative to help farmers with investigating plants and soil over the next two years.

Dr. Shawana Tabassum, Professor of Electrical Engineering at UT Tyler, serves as a principal investigator on the project. According to Tabassum, her UT Tyler of graduate students will collaborate with Texas A&M University to deploy and test the sensors at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center.

“This research will lay the groundwork for measuring the correlation between volatile organic

compounds emitted in the field and nitrogen deficiency in plants,” said Tabassum. “The technology resulting from this project will help farmers detect nitrogen stress early in major cash crops, including cotton.”

Tabassum, director of the university’s Center for Smart Agriculture Technology (CeSAT), has now garnered research grants for UT Tyler totaling more than $1.2 million.