TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As part of a $1.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation, UT Tyler received more than $600,000 to study ants and their potential impacts on soils in southeastern U.S. environments.

According to a press release from UT Tyler, they will collaborate with the University of Central Florida (UCF) and Yale University’s School of the Environment on the two-year, two-part project. The universities state that they will also analyze field surveys of ants’ nests and soil attributes along a 1,000-mile stretch from central Texas to central Florida.

“This collaborative research award recognizes the high quality of our biology department’s work,

which will help determine whether soil animals such as ants impact soils at larger scales,” said Dr.

Kouider Mokhtari, UT Tyler interim senior vice president for research. “This novel research has

broad applications that could advance our understanding of how soil nutrients and mineral

composition are impacted by ant nests.”

UT Tyler associate professor of biology Dr. Jon Seal, who leads the UT Tyler research team, said that soils in the southeastern United States, especially those in East Texas, tend to be composed primarily of sand and are rather nutrient poor, compared to soils found in the Texas prairies and Midwest. “Most nutrients are found in the upper most layers and result from the decay of organic matter, which are quickly lost or leached out due to frequent rains and the large size and porousness of the sand grains,” he added.

For more information on this project please visit the UT Tyler Department of Biology website.