TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun said the university has always cared about their veteran students. On Thursday, they were recognized for this by being named a Silver Military Friendly School.

This means they are within the top 20% of participating schools in their tier.

East Texas values and respects veterans and military members, and UT Tyler is no exception.

“We try to pay special attention to our veteran students and make sure that they have absolutely every bit of support necessary to allow them to achieve student success,” said Calhoun.

The military friendly schools list is created each year based on research, input from student veterans and survey results. Calhoun said he has a personal connection to this achievement.

“My father was a veteran. I was mentioning him earlier. Because of his efforts, I was able to achieve some things in life. I value the contributions that veterans make,” said Calhoun.

Travis Gladhill, the Executive Director at Camp V, said here in East Texas we have the second-largest veteran population in the state.

“I fortunately got all my education prior to retiring out of the military, but I know for a fact that having that support system there at your campus, there at your university where you spend a lot of your time is highly valuable,” said Gladhill.

He said his daughter currently attends UT Tyler. As a dependent of a veteran, the university assists with her educational needs too, “everything from helping them apply for their VA benefits, their VA education benefits, to making sure that everything is in line with their classes,” added Gladhill.

On top of the silver designation, UT Tyler also got a donation from Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation for a scholarship, which supports student-veterans.