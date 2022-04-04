TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler announced that the School of Medicine was gifted a second $4 million. The university says that the anonymous gift will support the School of Medicine scholarships and faculty research.

“We are tremendously appreciative of this gift to our new School of Medicine,” said UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP. “We continue to be amazed by the support of those who generously desire to help us address the healthcare needs of East Texas and beyond.”

The university said that this comes as a warm welcome to Dr. Brigham Willis, the School of Medicine’s founding dean, who began his tenure in February.

“I am extremely pleased at the warm reception that my family and I have received since arriving in Tyler,” Willis said. “What is even more impressive is the overwhelming philanthropic support that we have received since the medical school was announced.”

The first $4 million donation was given to the school of medicine by the Fair Foundation to support the first cohort of medical students.

When asked about the current philanthropic momentum, UT Tyler Senior Vice President for Advancement Dr. Archie Tucker noted, “Texans are beginning to realize the impact that the School of Medicine will have in the state, both from a health and economic perspective, and it’s exciting. Thus, we are seeing positive trends in our efforts to raise philanthropic dollars thanks to individuals like our anonymous donor.”

