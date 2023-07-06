TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler hosted its first white coat ceremony last week for their inaugural class of medical students.

During the ceremony, 40 students recited the physician’s oath and received a white coat with a humanism in medicine pin.

“Through the white coat ceremony, our students take the first step in their journey towards becoming compassionate and skilled health care professionals,” Dr. Brigham Willis, founding dean of the school of medicine said. “This ceremony symbolizes their commitment to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and patient care and serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with the privilege of wearing the white coat.”

The school of medicine said 95% of students in their inaugural class are from East Texas counties including: Angelina, Bowie, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Kaufman, Smith and Wood.

“This is a momentous occasion for UT Tyler, a day to recognize the impact these students will have on the health care of the East Texas region,” university president Kirk Calhoun said.