TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The School of Medicine at UT Tyler has received a $5 million gift. The gift from Ednamae Walsh will go to various scholarships and the School of Medicine’s Pathways Program.

Walsh’s donation will provide a four-year scholarship for the full tuition for the entire second class of students who enroll in the School of Medicine.

The School of Medicine’s first class will start in 2023. A 2021 gift from the Fair Foundation will cover the full tuition of the first class.

“This generous gift will create opportunities for students across the region in numerous ways,” UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP Said. “Not only will it make a medical degree more affordable, but it will also make it more accessible through our programs designed to engage learners in health care professions as early as possible. I am eternally grateful to those who generously desire to help us address the health care needs of East Texas.”

Another part of Walsh’s gift will go to the Pathways Program. This program is designed to assist students with the process of entering medical school. This is a necessity because the country may have a shortage of up to 139,000 doctors by 2033, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

“I was excited to learn about the opportunity to be a part of the very beginning of the new medical school,” Walsh said. “I grew up in a small town in Missouri and remembered well how hard it was to find a primary care physician when one was needed. I am glad to be a part of improving the opportunities to find medical care in rural communities.”

For more information about giving and the School of Medicine, visit uttyler.edu or call 903-566-7110.