TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine has received the green light for their Doctor of Medicine program from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Earlier this year, the school received their preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education, which means the school has accomplished all of the necessary accreditation milestones to begin instruction.

“This is a critical milestone for the School of Medicine. I’m so thankful to our accreditation team and all of our faculty and staff who made this possible. We have an amazing curriculum and foundation established, and I’m thrilled by the progress we’ve made throughout this past year.” Dr. Brigham Willis, Founding Dean of the new School of Medicine

This program will initially be housed at the UT Tyler Health Science Center campus, and is expected to be in their own building by March 2025. The four-year program will take place in-person.

School officials expect around 40 students to be enrolled each year, with interviews being conducted currently to select the first ones. The first class is scheduled to enroll July 2023.

“I am grateful for the dedication of our team and the assistance from the UT Tyler Office of Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness,” said Dr. Sue Cox, School of Medicine Associate Dean of Accreditation, Strategy and Quality Improvement. “Training future healthcare providers represents another step to reaching our vision of improving the quality of life and reducing health disparities in our rural East Texas region.”

The newly approved Medical Education Building is a planned five-story and nearly 248,000-square-foot facility. It will be built in Tyler’s midtown district and plans to connect by skybridge to the UT Heath East Texas Hospital “allowing for hands-on learning of residents in the adjacent hospitals.”