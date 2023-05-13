TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science program at University of Texas at Tyler School of Nursing ranked first in Texas, according to RegisteredNursing.org.

“I am incredibly proud that our School of Nursing’s RN-BSN program has been recognized as the top in the state,” School of Nursing Dean Dr. Barbara Haas said. “We have always strived to provide the highest quality education and resources for our nursing students, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence in nursing education.”

The university said the criteria for the ranking includes whether the program is part of an accredited institution that officers online programs, total nurse program completions, annual tuition and graduation rate.

UT Tyler School of Nursing’s RN to BSN program can be completed in 12 months for full-time students with a variety of options and flexible clinical available to part-time students, according to a release.

In April, the university held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $35 million expansion to their nursing school building meant to expand the number of nurses and the various disciplines and expertise they bring to the table.