TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “I’ve switched my majors a lot of times in the past and I finally ended up in biology which I really, really enjoyed and I really liked it,” said Rachel Leicher, Biology Major.

The pandemic forced Rachel Leicher and her husband to move to Tyler.

“Me and my husband, we had to move down here and move in with some family and so I transferred here not really knowing anything just really the best place to go,” said Leicher.

At the time, most of her classes where online. Many students say this caused them to feel like they missed out on important parts of their classes.

“There was a lot of confusion about how we were going to handle things and kind of in the midst of the pandemic they tried to create hybrid labs where we would come some weeks in person and some weeks online, so it definitely created a lot of confusion. I do think I missed out on some of the core lab experience,” said Trinity Gleason, Science Major

Leicher said there was a silver lining that came out of the pandemic: It helped her make the decision to go to grad school.

“It turned out for the best because I was on a different track and then I got kind of pulled into the direction of grad school and so I’m really excited to be going to grad school and everything,” said Leicher.

UT Tyler students will be walking across the stage on a new journey looking for that first job. Some students saying so far, they haven’t had difficulty finding a job in their field.

“I’m interested in the medical field, it’s been okay. There’s definitely still hiring, always in need for that particular area,” said Gleason.

Leicher and Gleason will be graduating from UT Tyler with a degree in biology, neither woman letting COVID get in their way.

“If it’s where your passionate and where you want to be, then that’s where you want to be,” said Gleason.