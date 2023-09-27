TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two University of Texas at Tyler students were featured in the Emerging Artist 2023 Ceramics Exhibition hosted by Lee College in Baytown.

Chloey Dalrymple, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art degree candidate and Emily Everitt, a Masters of Arts in studio art degree candidate shared their work in the exhibit.

“Opened Can of Worms” by Emily Everitt. Photo Courtesy of The University of Texas at Tyler

“What We Once Were” by Chloey Dalrymple. Photo Courtesy of The University of Texas at Tyler

According to a statement from UT Tyler, the annual exhibit includes the work of ceramic faculty across the state with one or two of their most promising students working in clay.

“UT Tyler student work has been featured in this exhibition for the past 15 years,” said UT Tyler professor of studio art and department chair Merrie Wright. “It is a great opportunity for students to disseminate their research and build their professional exhibition resume.”

The exhibit was hosted by the Clay Arts Museum and Education Organization (CAMEO) which is intended to showcase new ceramic artists’ work. CAMEO’s goal is to expose emerging student ceramic artists to the process of exhibiting their work professionally and offer a chance to sell their work.

“I am so excited to be chosen as an emerging artist for 2023,” said Everitt. “I am also so grateful for this opportunity to have my work shown with my professor, peers and other emerging artists.”

The exhibit will end on Oct. 21.

“I am excited about this opportunity and the fact that my professor asked me to show my work

alongside hers, as well as one of our graduate students,” said Dalrymple.