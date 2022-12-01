SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – University of Texas at Tyler students and staff placed purple pinwheels around their campus on Wednesday to honor loved one who have or had dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County and the UT Tyler Social Work Club organized the event on the last day of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. More than 60 people placed names of friends or family members on pinwheels, which will remain on campus for two weeks.

The Alzheimer’s Association said one in three people will have a form of dementia after turning 65. There are different types of dementia but more than 60% of these cases are related to Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County has programs to help people who have dementia and their families.