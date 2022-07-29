TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TJC Promise Program promotes higher learning by offering free tuition to East Texas students. Now, they have partnered with UT Tyler to reach even more communities.

“Together we can accomplish more, so the goal is to be able to help families make education possible, to have access to education and make it affordable,” said Juan Mejia, president of TJC.

The two colleges will work closely together to help students obtain a degree, which will lead to a better community and quality of life. Mejia said the program is to work against poverty and challenges people face and to make a positive impact in their lives.

Students involved in the program are very thankful for the experience and financial freedom given. This is where the journey begins for TJC promise students once they’ve graduated high school.

“I wanted to be part of the program because it was my saving grace, and its lifted so much weight off my shoulders,” said Promise student Marie Salazar.

TJC said they hope to increase access to higher learning and better the community.