UT Tyler will begin semester with all classes online

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler will start its spring semester with students taking all classes online.

The college is delaying bringing students back on campus because of high COVID-19 rates in East Texas and on the recommendation of the Faculty Senate, the college announced on its Facebook page.

The spring semester will begin on Jan. 11. From Jan. 11 to 16, all classes will be online. From Jan. 18 to 23, classes will be online except for laboratories, clinics and studios, the announcement said.

Beginning Jan. 25, classes will resume as originally scheduled unless circumstances change.

Campus residence halls will be open throughout the semester.