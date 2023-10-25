TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The National Institutes of Health ranked University of Texas at Tyler’s Ben and Maytee Fisch College to the top 100 pharmacy schools to receive funding from them.

“In the short time that Fisch College of Pharmacy has been in existence, these efforts demonstrate the passion and commitment of our faculty, supported by many talented post docs and students,” said Dr. Amy Schwartz, Fisch College of Pharmacy dean. “We look forward to the future.”

According to a press release from the university, these grants will support the faculty’s research initiatives in areas such as nanomedicine, treatments for Parkinson’s disease and bacterial resistance. This funding will expand research opportunities within the college and could lead to medical advances that benefit the entire community.

“Being a relatively new institution, our inclusion in this list highlights our rapid progress and

dedication to the pursuit of knowledge,” said Dr. Rahmat M. Talukder, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Health Outcomes chair. “These grants will significantly enhance our research capabilities, leading to potential breakthroughs that can positively impact health care. We’re excited about the future possibilities.”