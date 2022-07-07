VAN, Texas (KETK) — Some East Texas counties are implementing water conservation as drought conditions continue to intensify. The City of Van is now enacting stage 3 of the drought contingency plan.

With not much rain in our region these past couple of weeks which has led to higher water demand. The Drought Contingency Plan has been in effect since Tuesday.

“We have four wells here for the city that provides our water to the town and we’ve had two of them collapse,” said City of Van Public Works Director, Kevin Johnson.

The city of Van is now left with only two water wells, leaving them with less than half of its normal supply to service the community. This causes concern for the available amount of the city’s drinking water system.

“The dry conditions that we have going on right now with the drought, we’ve implemented our drought contingency plan. We now have it at a stage 3 level which is right in the middle. There are five levels to this,” said Johnson.

These restrictions mean no outside recreational use of water without the use of required shut-off nozzles on all hoses.

“If you water in the evening where you don’t have evaporation you know, on these days that is spelled out. Don’t be out there washing your cars and wasting water down the street. If you have a leaky pipe, fix it correctly pretty fast,” said Johnson.

The water restriction schedule is as follows:

Even-numbered addresses can only water on Sundays and Thursdays between midnight and 10 a.m. or in the evening from 8:00 pm to midnight.

can only water on Sundays and Thursdays between midnight and 10 a.m. or in the evening from 8:00 pm to midnight. Odd-numbered addresses have the same time frames, but watering days are on Saturdays and Wednesdays only.

“The city is still producing plenty of water for the citizens and their needs. The water, there are no problems with quality or anything like that. We just want to be sure that they can continue to produce all the water that people need. So we want to conserve it, not use any extra and waste any of it,” said City of Van Fire Marshal, Jeff Hudgens.

The City of Van plans to keep the Splash pad open only on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m to 10 a.m.

“We want everyone to be able to protect their investment and their yards and stuff like that, just try to follow restrictions as far as the scheduling goes. If we can follow those, they won’t go into any further stages,” said Hudgens.

Van city officials say that are currently working on re-drilling the wells, but that could take up to a year to pump water out of that new system.