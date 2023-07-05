VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van ISD announced on Wednesday that Jeremy Peterson has been named the new principal at Van Middle School.

“I am extremely thrilled at the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff and students of Van Middle School,” Peterson said. “Middle school is a big step for the students of Van ISD. It is that bridge between elementary and secondary education, and I am glad I get to be a part of it.”

Peterson is a native of Kirbyville with over 18 years of experience in education, all in Van. He earned a bachelor’s degree from UT Tyler and a master’s from Lamar University.

“Mr. Peterson brings a wealth of experience, a strong passion for education and is well-equipped to guide Van Middle School toward continued growth and success,” Superintendent Don Dunn said.

The district asked their community to join them in congratulating him on the new position.