UPDATE (1:45 p.m.) All Van ISD buildings have been cleared by authorities, the school district said.

Van ISD will still be in a lock-in status until the end of the school day to be cautious. Buses will run at their regular time and pickup will also be the same.

“More information will be available as we receive it from authorities. Thank you for your continued cooperation as we keep the safety of our students and staff our top priority,” Van ISD said.

UPDATE: Van ISD said police have searched all of the campuses and “there does not appear to be a credible threat.”

Law enforcement are still at the scene. The school district also asked that people do not drive to the campuses.

“All students and staff are safely secured inside buildings,” Van ISD said.

The school district will provide more updates at a later time.

VAN, Texas (KETK) – All Van ISD campuses are on lockdown due to a “potential threat,” the school district said on Tuesday.

Van Police received a call about the possible threat and are at the scene at Van Middle School, according to officials. Campuses will remain on lockdown until police give them the all clear.

“All students and staff are safely secured in the building. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” Van ISD said.

The school district said they will share more information at a later time.