VAN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Van is under a mandatory restriction of non-essential water usage.

The city said that due to repairs on a major water well, they are implementing stage 5 water restrictions, meaning water usage is prohibited except for health, safety and sanitary needs.

Those who do not abide by the restrictions could be ticketed or fined. Prohibited usage includes washing homes, windows, driveways, vehicles, boats and trailers. Additionally, the use of outdoor irrigation systems are prohibited, as well as adding water to any swimming pools.

Additionally, Van ISD will close next Monday through Wednesday. The Van Junior High basketball tournament and the pee wee basketball games scheduled for Saturday are canceled.

“Van ISD will continue to monitor the situation and share any updates through social media and the parent alert system,” the district said in a statement.

Anyone with questions on the water restrictions can call the Van Water Department for more information at 903-963-7216.