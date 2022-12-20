LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Dec. 19, Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue.

The dogs and driver were going to have to wait for three hours before they could get a new transportation vehicle out to them. With the temperature dropping it was suggested by personnel to load the van on the wrecker and transport the dogs and driver to Station 3 for safe and warm keeping until the other van arrived.

All the dogs survived the accident.

“We want to give a shout out to our TK3 C-Shift crew for your quick and kindhearted thinking sheltering the driver and the dogs from the harsh weather” Longview Fire Department

Photo Courtesy of Longview Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy of Longview Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy of Longview Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy of Longview Fire Department.

Photo Courtesy of Longview Fire Department.