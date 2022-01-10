Van Zandt County 294th District Court cancels jury duty due to COVID

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County 294th District Court canceled jury duty due to a material witness’s exposure to COVID.

For those who received a jury summons for Jan. 10, for the 294th District Court, they will not be required to report to the Van Zandt County Courthouse and will not be required to do anything further.

Out of concern for the witness, trial participants, and potential jury members, the trial will be rescheduled.

For those who received a jury summons for Van Zandt County Court at Law with Judge Wintters, they will still be required to appear.