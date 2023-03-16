CANTON, Texas (KETK) — The Van Zandt County Bluegrass Festival kicked off Thursday at the Canton Civic Center.

The event includes instrumental workshops, bluegrass performances and food.

“It’s just so much fun,” singer and guitarist Lisa Abrams said. “I mean it’s something, bluegrass music is kind of communal so it’s great.”

Tickets are $15 and RV Camping is also available.

“So, if they haven’t thought about it, or didn’t know about it, they got time to get here. It’s the best bang for your buck around,” Ricky Rogers, promoter of the festival said.

For people who haven’t given bluegrass music a try, he explains what it’s like.

“Roots music, it originated in the United States, it’s one of the few that has. And it comes mostly from the mountains back in Tennessee, North Carolina and it has developed over the years you know different types of bluegrass,” Rogers said.

The festival itself is inside the Canton Civic Center located at 800 Flea Market Road.

“We’ll have the music and there will be a lot of jamming going on after the show. After nine, there will be plenty of people in here jamming from one to two in the morning,” Rogers said. “So, we’ve got a lot of stuff going on here, we’ve got plenty of RV parking, hopefully, the weather cooperates and doesn’t get too rough.”

Abrams led the guitar workshop.

“For me, I’m just working on rhythm some basic techniques, some advanced techniques and ways to make the rhythm more interesting and fun,” Abrams said. “Looking forward to getting together with different people and playing music, listening to some great bands.”