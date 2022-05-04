CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County Commissioners voted in a special session Wednesday morning to accept the resignation of indicted Sheriff Steve Hendrix.

The resignation was accepted without discussion and the vote was unanimous. The court then went into an executive session.

Hendrix was indicted by a grand jury in March along with Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sergeant Blake Snell on charges of providing false statements to a police officer.

According to District Attorney Tonda Curry, her office received “written evidence of an incident of excessive use of force against an inmate by a member of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.” Curry then requested an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the allegation.

The Ranger’s investigation began in December, according to Curry. On Jan. 10, then-Chief Deputy Craig Shelton “admitted to the Ranger that he had struck a handcuffed individual in the face without justification.”

“Once the Rangers’ investigation was completed there was probable cause to believe that other officers at the Sheriff’s Department had witnessed the incident but were not truthful when interviewed by the Ranger,” Curry said.

After that information came to light, Curry decided to bring in a Special Prosecutor, Bill Turner, to handle the investigation and any resulting case. Turner “is an experienced prosecutor who served 30 years as the elected District Attorney of Brazos County in College Station.”

An investigation culminated on March 25 when Special Prosecutor Bill Turner presented information to a Van Zandt County Grand Jury. The grand jury returned indictments charging Hendrix, Wood and Snell with false statements to a peace officer, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix’s attorney provided a statement on his recent indictment, stating that the charges against him are “baseless.” Find the full statement below:

“Our firm along with Attorney Greg Waldron have been retained to represent Van Zandt County Sheriff Stephen Hendrix regarding the recent indictment returned by a Van Zandt County Grand Jury for False Statement to a Peace Officer. It is our understanding that these allegations surround the Sheriff’s account of events that resulted in the resignation of former Chief Deputy Craig Shelton.

Despite recent media reports and other comments made publicly, no false statement was made during or since the inception of the investigation into the alleged misconduct of Mr. Shelton. The Van Zandt County Sheriff has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with any state or federal investigators who seek to acquire information related to this alleged misconduct.

We believe the charges brought in this indictment are baseless and the Sheriff looks forward to defending the allegations in court. Due to the ongoing nature of a criminal prosecution, the Sheriff and his representatives cannot make any further comment on the matter. The Sheriff is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support and respectfully asks for patience until this matter can be resolved in court.“