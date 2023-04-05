Watch the full press conference in the video above

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After fentanyl was reportedly being sold in at least one Van Zandt County school, District Attorney Tonda Curry held a press conference Wednesday to announce the formation of a new task force.

The new Van Zandt County DA Fentanyl Response Task Force is made up of officers from county and state law enforcement agencies “who are committed to making an immediate and aggressive response to the presence of fentanyl in the county.”

In their first operation, the task force officers successfully searched a residence whose occupants allegedly supplied the drug to a 13-year-old overdose victim. Officers said they seized 150 to 200 fentanyl pills, marijuana and a handgun from the residence.

According to Curry, a man was arrested in connection to the fentanyl and the DA said they have arrest warrants for more people.

“We know it’s more than one group,” Curry said.

The pills that were found in Van Zandt County were being advertised as Percocets, Curry said, and that the fentanyl pills can come in any shape or color.

“Parents need to be suspicious, look in your kids’ phones, see what they’re doing, go in their room… you are the best defense,” said Curry.