VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Van Zandt County deputy was killed in a wreck Sunday afternoon.

Photo courtesy of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Jeremy McCoy was off-duty and in his personal vehicle when the wreck happened Sunday around 4 p.m. on Highway 198 near the Phalba Community.

McCoy reportedly had one of his children in the vehicle with him at the time of the wreck, and the child was life-flighted to a Dallas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCoy began his law enforcement career in 2006 as a telecommunications operator for the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. McCoy had been with the department since May 2022 and was promoted to the rank of Patrol Sergeant in September 2022.

DPS is investigating the wreck and the condition of the driver of the other vehicle is unknown.

McCoy leaves behind a wife and four children.

“Please keep Sgt. McCoy’s family, both blood and blue, in your thoughts and prayers,” said Van Zandt County Deputy Erin McLeaish.