Van Zandt County jail cited for problems; sheriff says he’s enacted new policies

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has cited the Van Zandt County Jail for not meeting state requirements.

During a Jan. 25 visit, the inspector found that jail staff members “on several occasions” did not check on inmates who were being restrained for safety reasons every 15 minutes as required.

The inspector also said that some inmates were unsupervised while in the jail kitchen helping prepare meals.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the inspection took place a few weeks after he became sheriff that he has put new procedures in place to make sure the problems are corrected and do not happen again.

“This happened under my watch and I take responsibility,” he said.

Hendrix said he is working with commission and is confident the jail will be taken off the non-compliant list soon. Jail administrators have to file a plan with the state on how the problems will be corrected.