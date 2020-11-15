Van Zandt County jury duty to be held at Canton Civic Center

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt District Judge Chris Martin announced that jury duty will not be held in the courthouse and instead the Canton Civic Center.

Those summoned for Jury Duty will be expected to report at the Canton Civic Center at 800 Flea Market Road in Canton at 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, summoners should park in the front of the civic center and enter in the north west door, or the door to the left if you are facing the civic center.

When you enter the building, you will be greeted by court staff, given directions, and provided information regarding jury services.

You must also bring your COVID questionnaire, and will be screened upon arrival.

Citizens reporting for jury duty are encouraged to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.

If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you upon request.

Appearing for jury service is mandatory and those who fail to attend could face a fine up to $500.