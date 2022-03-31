VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — “ I just love being out at the fair,” said Van Zandt County Fair Director, Sam Mayer.

The Van Zandt County Annual Fair and Rodeo is in full swing featuring events like the Junior Market Livestock Show and Master Showmanship Contest.

“This is all about teaching our youth and about showing. Whether that be livestock or whether it be some of these ag mech projects that they’ve built,” said Mayer.

Groups like FFA and 4-H have worked diligently year-round to prepare their animals for these shows. High school students like Emily Wilkson have been in Master Showmanship since the third grade. This year, her hog won Grand Champion.

“We started out by winning my class. It was heavy-weight hogs. My pig weighed 272 pounds and the highest weight was 288,” said high school student, Emily Wilkson.

This year’s Grand Champion Steer weighs in at 1,345 pounds. The Market Show comes to a close with an Open Cattle Show on Saturday.

“We actually raised him so we’ve had him from day one. Then, we weaned them at about six-months-old,” said high school student, Bryntle Wilkerson.

She’s hoping to use the funds from their win for college tuition and shares that her biggest takeaway is her showmanship skills.

“No matter how you do in the ring, you walk out with a smile on your face and save your opinion until you get home. It’s definitely taught me a lot since I’ve gotten older,” said Wilkerson.

You can also expect carnival rides, food trucks, a rodeo show and supporting the youth’s knowledge and career skills.

“Knowing that you’re trying to give back for tomorrow and the youth. That is why we are all here,” said Mayer.

The fair and rodeo will be open until Saturday, April 2 with entry tickets at $5 to park with an additional $5 if you’d like to experience the Rodeo show. For more information, click here.