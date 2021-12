VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a vehicle connected to an assault.

The vehicle is a 2008-2009 Infiniti and will have damage to the right front bender and wind scoop.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the driver should contact VZ County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.