VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix and two deputies were indicted Friday and charged with providing false statements to a peace officer.

Hendrix was charged along with Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sergeant Blake Snell after an investigation from the Texas Rangers.

According to District Attorney Tonda Curry, her office received “Written evidence of an incident of excessive use of force against an inmate by a member of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.” Curry then requested an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the allegation.

The Ranger’s investigation began in December, according to Curry. On Jan. 10, then-Chief Deputy Craig Shelton “admitted to the Ranger that he had struck a handcuffed individual in the face without justification.”

“Once the Rangers’ investigation was completed there was probable cause to believe that other officers at the Sheriff’s Department had witnessed the incident but were not truthful when interviewed by the Ranger,” Curry said.

After that information came to light, Curry decided to bring in a Special Prosecutor, Bill Turner, to handle the investigation and any resulting case. Turner “is an experienced prosecutor who served 30 years as the elected District Attorney of Brazos County in College Station.”

The investigation culminated on March 25 when Turner presented information to a Van Zandt County Grand Jury. The grand jury returned indictments charging Hendrix, Wood and Snell with false statement to a peace officer, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

A call to Sheriff Hendrix was not immediately returned.