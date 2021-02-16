Van Zandt County Sheriff gives tips on surviving during harsh weather

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix spoke to KETK about how his county is adapting in the extreme winter circumstances.

While there are many ways to stay safe in this weather, he reiterated one specifically: stay off the roads if you can.

“The best advice I have to say is, unless you just have to get out, the best thing you can do is just stay home, stay there where its warm, keep your pets inside as best you can,” Hendrix said. “The safest thing to do right now is stay home.”

Though the snow is a pretty sight, the conditions make staying outdoors a danger.

“Right now we’ve got a lot of ice and snow right now, and while the snow is very pretty, is makes for some very dangerous travel for those that are getting out and about on the roadways,” Hendrix said.

It could also take longer than usual for law enforcement to respond to calls given the slippery roads. In the meantime, Hendrix said, try and be nice to those you’re stuck in the house with.

“When you’re cooped inside with people you tend to get on each other’s nerves, but try to be nice to each other because when something does happen it’s going to take us a little longer to get there and its a lot easier if everybody is staying home and getting along good together,” Hendrix said.

East Texas is in for another winter storm Tuesday night into Wednesday, and many businesses closed their doors while schools have canceled classes.

Despite the harsh conditions, Hendrix said deputies are still ready to work.

“Our sheriff’s office is ready to serve the public, our deputies are working around the clock. We’ve called in extra people. Our dispatch, our jail, everybody is here and ready to serve. Several have spent the night here to make sure they would be here at work for their next shift.”