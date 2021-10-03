Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy arrests man after finding heroin, meth, weed in stolen vehicle

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy found several drugs including heroine, meth and marijuana in a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday, Oct. 2 VZCSO deputy, Sgt. Gonzales responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle on CR 4112.

When Gonzales arrived he made contact with the driver, Taylor Leon Davidson, and noticed the vehicle ignition had been tampered with.

Upon a check of the registration, Gonzales was alerted that the vehicle was stolen.

Gonzales arrested Davidson and upon a search of the vehicle, several drugs were found.

Davidson was booked into jail on the following charges:

  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • One count of delivery of marijuana
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“We are working hard to clean up Van Zandt County. If you manufacture, transport, sell or possess drugs, we will put you in our jail! Also I appreciate Sgt. Gonzales and his hard work,” Sheriff Hendrix shared in a Facebook.

