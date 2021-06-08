Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say fled before his sentencing

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with an outstanding felony warrant.

62-year-old Bart Russell Thomas was sentenced in October 2019 to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Police say he fled and has not been located.

He has a felony warrant for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was staying in a Van Zandt County RV in the area of VZCR 2134. They say that he had already fled the area by the time deputies came searching.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said his last documented address is 200 E. Richmond Ave. in Quinlan, and that it is possible his current address is 205 E. Richmond Ave. in Quinlan.

The sheriff’s office describes him as six-feet-tall and 180 lbs.