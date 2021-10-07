Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen who’s been missing for nearly 3 weeks

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly three weeks.

18-year-old Nate Greene was last seen on September 17 in Wills Point. He was reported missing on September 23. The department did not say why there was a six-day gap before a missing person report was filed on Greene.

He moved down from Illinois to live with his grandparents roughly two months ago. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Green drives a 2006 Silver Focus with the license plate number JYL8180. The sheriff’s office said that the back driver’s side window is busted out.