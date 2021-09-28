Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help to locate missing man

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Todd Moses, 50, disappeared from the Grand Saline area around Sept. 16, 2021.

He is 5’6″, 150 lbs with a medium build. Moses has a tattoo that reads “Rebel” on the left side of his neck and a lightning bolt in a cloud tattooed on his left hand.

His vehicle has been recovered, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

If you have any information, please contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.