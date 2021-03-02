Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, SPCA Texas continue animal cruelty investigation

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and SPCA of Texas is continuing its investigation of a rancher who left cattle in a snow and ice covered pasture during the record cold temperatures last month.

On Feb. 19, officials with both agencies in serving a warrant seized seven cows from property on VZ County Road 3219 near Myrtle Springs. One cow that had been in the pasture had already died.

Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office photos





At the time, Van Zandt County was experiencing some of it coldest temperatures ever. Several inches of snow and a layer of ice covered the ground. Authorities have said the cows did not have food and a pond that was a source of water was frozen.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, said information released Tuesday by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. “Thoroughness is a big part of ensuring we present a solid case to the DA’s office.”

Since the animals were seized, a Van Zandt County justice of the peace has ordered the property owner, Arthur B. Clark, release ownership of the cows to the SPCA of Texas and pay some of the costs of housing the animals, according to information shared by the sheriff’s office.