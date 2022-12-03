WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt Livestock Exchange has been damaged in a fire that started around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said that the fire has been extinguished and that Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office has started investigating the cause of the fire.

The Van Zandt Livestock Exchange announced that their Saturday Dec. 3 sale has been cancelled and they asked for people to send them thoughts and prayers.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.