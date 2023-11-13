TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The archbishop of Galveston-Houston issued a statement on Bishop Joseph Strickland and said a visitation resulted in the recommendation that Strickland’s continuation in office was “not feasible.”

According to the statement issued by Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, Pope Francis directed an apostolic visitation take place in June, and two bishops were appointed to conduct the inquiry.

“After months of careful consideration by the Dicastery for Bishops and the Holy Father, the decision was reached that the resignation of Bishop Strickland should be requested,” the statement said. “Having been presented with that request on November 9, 2023, Bishop Strickland declined to resign from office.”

On Saturday, Strickland was removed from office as the Bishop of Tyler, and it was announced Bishop Joe Vasquez, Bishop of Austin, had been appointed as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Tyler.