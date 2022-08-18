TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Vault Arms is holding a back to school fundraiser in Tyler to benefit a local nonprofit.

The event is being hosted at Vault Arms on Saturday. 1836 Texas Kitchen will be catering at the location all day.

Organizers will be raffling two backpacks filled with pencils, pens, highlighters, sheet protectors, crayons, color pencils, binders, index cards, a scientific calculator and more.

There will also be face painters, balloon artists and a dunk tank. Attendees will be able to dunk their favorite Vault Arms employee or owner.

“Join in a day of family, food and fun,” said Vault Arms.

Some of the money from the event will benefit For The Silent, a nonprofit that works to end sex trafficking and exploitation. They focus on prevention and offering support to survivors.